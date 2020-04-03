All apartments in Ventnor City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

209 N Rosborough Ave Ave

209 North Rosborough Avenue · (609) 703-3784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 North Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
August rental. Adorable roomy rancher with front porch. Hardwood and tile flooring Excellent Condition! Back yard area. Easy Breezy enjoy your summer in this inviting rancher...minutes to beach and residential boardwalk. Shopping, restaurants, tennis courts and fun all near by. Landlord charges flat fee for utilities, cable and wifi. August 1 to Labor Day $6,300 Utility deposit $450.00 for electric, basic cable and wifi. Owner leaves sheets and towels, and comforter. No beach towels Cleaning fee $120.00 paid in advance Bed sizes Two queen size beds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have any available units?
209 N Rosborough Ave Ave has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have?
Some of 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Rosborough Ave Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave pet-friendly?
No, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave offer parking?
No, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave does not offer parking.
Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have a pool?
No, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 N Rosborough Ave Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
