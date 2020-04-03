209 N Rosborough Ave Ave

Amenities

August rental. Adorable roomy rancher with front porch. Hardwood and tile flooring Excellent Condition! Back yard area. Easy Breezy enjoy your summer in this inviting rancher...minutes to beach and residential boardwalk. Shopping, restaurants, tennis courts and fun all near by. Landlord charges flat fee for utilities, cable and wifi. August 1 to Labor Day $6,300 Utility deposit $450.00 for electric, basic cable and wifi. Owner leaves sheets and towels, and comforter. No beach towels Cleaning fee $120.00 paid in advance Bed sizes Two queen size beds