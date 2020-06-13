2 N Somerset Ave

Amenities

Corner property just 2 blocks to the beach, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground! And also only 1 block from the bay! Sleeps 11. 4 Bedrooms (pull out couch in sunroom) and 4 Full bathrooms (two are en’suite). Renovation just complete! Kitchen and 4 bathrooms completed in early 2020. Central Air except for 2 small bedrooms with more than adequate room AC units. 2nd floor deck. Enclosed fenced yard. Keyless entry. Beach chairs provided. Tenant to bring their own bedding. Non-refundable cleaning deposit will be collected and landlord will schedule cleanings with their contact. Note: Beach and boardwalk currently closed until further notice. Note also: Owner will be located on ground level studio apt. Price includes all utilities, cleaning, 11 beach tags, 2 cable tv's, rest of tv's streaming, and beach chairs. Booked July 17-23. Rest of July available. Weekly for $5500 plus 350 in cleaning, all utilities, beach tags and chairs included.