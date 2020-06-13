All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
2 N Somerset Ave
2 N Somerset Ave

2 N Somerset Ave
Location

2 N Somerset Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$24,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
key fob access
tennis court
Corner property just 2 blocks to the beach, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground! And also only 1 block from the bay! Sleeps 11. 4 Bedrooms (pull out couch in sunroom) and 4 Full bathrooms (two are en’suite). Renovation just complete! Kitchen and 4 bathrooms completed in early 2020. Central Air except for 2 small bedrooms with more than adequate room AC units. 2nd floor deck. Enclosed fenced yard. Keyless entry. Beach chairs provided. Tenant to bring their own bedding. Non-refundable cleaning deposit will be collected and landlord will schedule cleanings with their contact. Note: Beach and boardwalk currently closed until further notice. Note also: Owner will be located on ground level studio apt. Price includes all utilities, cleaning, 11 beach tags, 2 cable tv's, rest of tv's streaming, and beach chairs. Booked July 17-23. Rest of July available. Weekly for $5500 plus 350 in cleaning, all utilities, beach tags and chairs included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 N Somerset Ave have any available units?
2 N Somerset Ave has a unit available for $24,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 N Somerset Ave have?
Some of 2 N Somerset Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 N Somerset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2 N Somerset Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 N Somerset Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2 N Somerset Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 2 N Somerset Ave offer parking?
No, 2 N Somerset Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2 N Somerset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 N Somerset Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 N Somerset Ave have a pool?
No, 2 N Somerset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2 N Somerset Ave have accessible units?
No, 2 N Somerset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2 N Somerset Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 N Somerset Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 N Somerset Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 N Somerset Ave has units with air conditioning.
