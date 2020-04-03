All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 115 N Somerset Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
115 N Somerset Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

115 N Somerset Ave

115 North Somerset Avenue · (609) 487-7234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

115 North Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
**AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020** RENOVATED YEARLY RENTAL!! This beautiful four bedroom, two full bath will be a dream home to entertain and to enjoy the fabulous shore weather all year round! Practically everything is brand new here from the new central air, two new bathrooms, new deck and driveway, new landscaping to be planted, new tankless hot water heater, outside shower and more! Expansive front deck and massive fenced yard are perfect for sunbathing by day and barbecuing and relaxing by night! Large living room, dining room, kitchen plus a laundry room. Wonderful location just a few blocks Custard's Last Stand, Ventnor Coffee, Annette's, Red Room Cafe, the Ventnor ball-fields and boathouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Somerset Ave have any available units?
115 N Somerset Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 N Somerset Ave have?
Some of 115 N Somerset Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Somerset Ave currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Somerset Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Somerset Ave pet-friendly?
No, 115 N Somerset Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 115 N Somerset Ave offer parking?
No, 115 N Somerset Ave does not offer parking.
Does 115 N Somerset Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 N Somerset Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Somerset Ave have a pool?
No, 115 N Somerset Ave does not have a pool.
Does 115 N Somerset Ave have accessible units?
No, 115 N Somerset Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Somerset Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 N Somerset Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 N Somerset Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 N Somerset Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 115 N Somerset Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity