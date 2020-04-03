115 N Somerset Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

**AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020** RENOVATED YEARLY RENTAL!! This beautiful four bedroom, two full bath will be a dream home to entertain and to enjoy the fabulous shore weather all year round! Practically everything is brand new here from the new central air, two new bathrooms, new deck and driveway, new landscaping to be planted, new tankless hot water heater, outside shower and more! Expansive front deck and massive fenced yard are perfect for sunbathing by day and barbecuing and relaxing by night! Large living room, dining room, kitchen plus a laundry room. Wonderful location just a few blocks Custard's Last Stand, Ventnor Coffee, Annette's, Red Room Cafe, the Ventnor ball-fields and boathouse!