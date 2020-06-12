112 S Weymouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms including elevator - ideal for the summer, this town home can accommodate everyone with plenty of space and privacy! 3 bedrooms have their own private baths and one level has a spacious shared bathroom. The bedrooms facing the front of home have gorgeous ocean views! There is a gas grill on the balcony off the kitchen - the fully equipped kitchen has high end finishes and Thermador and Viking appliances! Ideal for entertaining! The parking is not a problem, 1 car fit's in the garage, 1 car in the driveway and you will receive parking passes to have a free parking along the streets! The bright modern, contemporary home is fully furnished with high end furniture, and equipped with everything you need to fulfill your summer vacation - beach chairs, beach badges, bikes, towels and more). Walking distance to dining, shopping and the new upcoming Ventnor Movie Theater! Secure your summer vacation today!