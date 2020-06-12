All apartments in Ventnor City
112 S Weymouth Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:44 AM

112 S Weymouth Ave

112 S Weymouth Ave · (609) 822-1836
Location

112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms including elevator - ideal for the summer, this town home can accommodate everyone with plenty of space and privacy! 3 bedrooms have their own private baths and one level has a spacious shared bathroom. The bedrooms facing the front of home have gorgeous ocean views! There is a gas grill on the balcony off the kitchen - the fully equipped kitchen has high end finishes and Thermador and Viking appliances! Ideal for entertaining! The parking is not a problem, 1 car fit's in the garage, 1 car in the driveway and you will receive parking passes to have a free parking along the streets! The bright modern, contemporary home is fully furnished with high end furniture, and equipped with everything you need to fulfill your summer vacation - beach chairs, beach badges, bikes, towels and more). Walking distance to dining, shopping and the new upcoming Ventnor Movie Theater! Secure your summer vacation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 S Weymouth Ave have any available units?
112 S Weymouth Ave has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 S Weymouth Ave have?
Some of 112 S Weymouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 S Weymouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
112 S Weymouth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 S Weymouth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 112 S Weymouth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 112 S Weymouth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 112 S Weymouth Ave does offer parking.
Does 112 S Weymouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 S Weymouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 S Weymouth Ave have a pool?
No, 112 S Weymouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 112 S Weymouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 112 S Weymouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 112 S Weymouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 S Weymouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 S Weymouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 S Weymouth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
