Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:14 PM

11 S New Haven Ave

11 South New Haven Avenue · (609) 501-3211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 South New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
ONLY AVAILABLE JUNE 27TH - JULY 4TH 2020. Beautiful, Stately south Side Home Steps to Beach with in Ground Pool & Covered Porch. Your family and friends will love the town of Ventnor. Park your car (4-5 cars off street) one block to the beach, steps to restaurants and bay! This beautifully decorated home, with 6 BR and 4 1/2 BA. can accommodate family and guests. Enjoy the lazy days of summer on the front covered porch,in a home with multiple decks and total updates. Relax with morning coffee on the porch which is a perfect spot for cool drinks at night. The beach too windy?,come back to the house with the beautiful gunite in ground pool, serene landscaping , hot tub and burgers on the grill. Experience the shore culture with local stores in one block. Discounts given at the local surf shack for rentals and surf lessons can add to your summer memories. Available staring May 22 - June 12 for weekly, bi-weekly & June 27-July 4th for $10K - CALL TODAY FOR AVAILABILITY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 S New Haven Ave have any available units?
11 S New Haven Ave has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 S New Haven Ave have?
Some of 11 S New Haven Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 S New Haven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 S New Haven Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 S New Haven Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 S New Haven Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 11 S New Haven Ave offer parking?
No, 11 S New Haven Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11 S New Haven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 S New Haven Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 S New Haven Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11 S New Haven Ave has a pool.
Does 11 S New Haven Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 S New Haven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 S New Haven Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 S New Haven Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 S New Haven Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 S New Haven Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
