11 S New Haven Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

ONLY AVAILABLE JUNE 27TH - JULY 4TH 2020. Beautiful, Stately south Side Home Steps to Beach with in Ground Pool & Covered Porch. Your family and friends will love the town of Ventnor. Park your car (4-5 cars off street) one block to the beach, steps to restaurants and bay! This beautifully decorated home, with 6 BR and 4 1/2 BA. can accommodate family and guests. Enjoy the lazy days of summer on the front covered porch,in a home with multiple decks and total updates. Relax with morning coffee on the porch which is a perfect spot for cool drinks at night. The beach too windy?,come back to the house with the beautiful gunite in ground pool, serene landscaping , hot tub and burgers on the grill. Experience the shore culture with local stores in one block. Discounts given at the local surf shack for rentals and surf lessons can add to your summer memories. Available staring May 22 - June 12 for weekly, bi-weekly & June 27-July 4th for $10K - CALL TODAY FOR AVAILABILITY!