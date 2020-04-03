102 S Marion Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.5 BA home in the North Beach section of Ventnor sits 5 houses from the beach and is big enough for the entire family and more! The home is accented with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and beautiful finishes. Enter off the huge wrap around porch into the bright expansive living area which features a powder room and brick fireplace. Across from the living area is a massive formal dining room, which flows right into the kitchen. The eat-in chef’s kitchen features a large center island with 6 chairs, granite countertops, a farmer’s sink, and brand new stainless steel GE appliances. Off the kitchen you will find another foyer/storage area and a private living room or bedroom with a full bath. The second floor includes four en-suite bedrooms and a laundry closet in the spacious foyer. The master bedroom also has access to the second floor wrap around porch, which boast ocean views! On the third floor you will find four more en-suite bedrooms. Additionally, each room has a flat screen TV mounted on the wall with Chromecast. Exterior highlights include a fenced back patio, enclosed outdoor shower, and paved driveway that fits up to 3 cars. This immaculate beach block home is the perfect summer rental for a big family! Also available from July 1st to Aug. 31st for $54K or the month of July for $25K plus security deposit and $750.00 utility deposit.