Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

102 S Marion Ave

102 South Marion Avenue · (609) 402-5885
Location

102 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 10 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.5 BA home in the North Beach section of Ventnor sits 5 houses from the beach and is big enough for the entire family and more! The home is accented with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and beautiful finishes. Enter off the huge wrap around porch into the bright expansive living area which features a powder room and brick fireplace. Across from the living area is a massive formal dining room, which flows right into the kitchen. The eat-in chef’s kitchen features a large center island with 6 chairs, granite countertops, a farmer’s sink, and brand new stainless steel GE appliances. Off the kitchen you will find another foyer/storage area and a private living room or bedroom with a full bath. The second floor includes four en-suite bedrooms and a laundry closet in the spacious foyer. The master bedroom also has access to the second floor wrap around porch, which boast ocean views! On the third floor you will find four more en-suite bedrooms. Additionally, each room has a flat screen TV mounted on the wall with Chromecast. Exterior highlights include a fenced back patio, enclosed outdoor shower, and paved driveway that fits up to 3 cars. This immaculate beach block home is the perfect summer rental for a big family! Also available from July 1st to Aug. 31st for $54K or the month of July for $25K plus security deposit and $750.00 utility deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 S Marion Ave have any available units?
102 S Marion Ave has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 S Marion Ave have?
Some of 102 S Marion Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 S Marion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
102 S Marion Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 S Marion Ave pet-friendly?
No, 102 S Marion Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 102 S Marion Ave offer parking?
No, 102 S Marion Ave does not offer parking.
Does 102 S Marion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 S Marion Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 S Marion Ave have a pool?
No, 102 S Marion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 102 S Marion Ave have accessible units?
No, 102 S Marion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 102 S Marion Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 S Marion Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 S Marion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 S Marion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
