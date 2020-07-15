Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ 07016
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 1
$1,800
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft
Unit 16 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,950
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 23 · Avail. now
$2,350
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1570 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 24 Springfield Avenue.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
courtyard
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes. Our oversized 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature 11 foot ceilings, cedar closets and ornate moldings. Formal dining areas open up to well-appointed kitchens and large windows allowing for beautiful sunlight to flood your spacious living areas.
Location, Location …24 Springfield is just minutes away from the Garden State Parkway and the local train station. Walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. If you’re looking for modern amenities with old world charm then 24 Springfield Avenue is the place for you.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 70lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Springfield Avenue have any available units?
24 Springfield Avenue has 3 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 24 Springfield Avenue have?
Some of 24 Springfield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Springfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24 Springfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Springfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Springfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 24 Springfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24 Springfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 24 Springfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Springfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Springfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 24 Springfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24 Springfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24 Springfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Springfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Springfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Springfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24 Springfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.