Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 courtyard lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes. Our oversized 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature 11 foot ceilings, cedar closets and ornate moldings. Formal dining areas open up to well-appointed kitchens and large windows allowing for beautiful sunlight to flood your spacious living areas.



Location, Location …24 Springfield is just minutes away from the Garden State Parkway and the local train station. Walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. If you’re looking for modern amenities with old world charm then 24 Springfield Avenue is the place for you.