Trenton, NJ
319 ACADEMY STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:52 AM

319 ACADEMY STREET

319 Academy Street · (877) 489-0234
Location

319 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ 08618
Hanover Academy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2448 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
As you enter your new home you will notice the modern look. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton this place has everything you need. This three bedroom full bath unit has been fully updated. You will love how the living room lets in a ton of sunlight. Freshly renovated floors and paint throughout gives this property an edge over the rest. The new kitchen with updated cabinets and countertops will be the perfect place to cook those family meals. A huge backyard and basement for storage round out this beautiful property. Located next to tons of shopping, entertainment, and parks. With easy access to all the major highways 295, 29, and Rte 1. This is sure to go quick. Act now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 ACADEMY STREET have any available units?
319 ACADEMY STREET has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 319 ACADEMY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
319 ACADEMY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 ACADEMY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 319 ACADEMY STREET offer parking?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 319 ACADEMY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 ACADEMY STREET have a pool?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 319 ACADEMY STREET have accessible units?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 319 ACADEMY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 ACADEMY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 ACADEMY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
