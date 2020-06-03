319 ACADEMY STREET

Amenities

As you enter your new home you will notice the modern look. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton this place has everything you need. This three bedroom full bath unit has been fully updated. You will love how the living room lets in a ton of sunlight. Freshly renovated floors and paint throughout gives this property an edge over the rest. The new kitchen with updated cabinets and countertops will be the perfect place to cook those family meals. A huge backyard and basement for storage round out this beautiful property. Located next to tons of shopping, entertainment, and parks. With easy access to all the major highways 295, 29, and Rte 1. This is sure to go quick. Act now!!!