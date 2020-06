Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available.



Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Bonus room on the upper floor.



This home is a must see!



Schedule your tour today before it's too late!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816015)