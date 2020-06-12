/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Succasunna, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
38 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Results within 5 miles of Succasunna
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Results within 10 miles of Succasunna
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
122 WIMBLEDON SQ
122 Wimbledom Square, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
REMODELED TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS IN THE COMMUNITY. ONLY A FEW STEPS OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR IS THE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND EXTRA PARKING.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
95 SPRINGHILL DR
95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
43 HANCOCK DR
43 Hancock Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant, available immediately to safely tour! Great location near downtown Morristown & train! Wonderfully open & bright floor plan with 2-story living room, pergo floors, beautiful updated eat-in kitchen, big upstairs loft for work or play, a
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
236 HARVARD DR
236 Harvard Drive, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous OAK Hill Townhome w/ Garage, Kitchen features 42" "Forevermark" Premium Cabinetry, stylish granite countertops, Stainless Steel State-of-the-Art Appliances by Samsung , Range, Refig, DW, & Microwave.
