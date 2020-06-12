/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
112 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratford, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Stratford
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
Results within 5 miles of Stratford
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
$
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
$
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
127 EDISON ROAD
127 Edison Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1520 sqft
Lovely, totally renovated home on quiet street. Including finished basement total approximately 1,500 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
226 CENTURA
226 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1334 sqft
Recently updated two bedroom town home in the gated community of Centura, featuring a spacious living room/dining room area with fireplace, sliding glass door to the patio, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter top.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
133 Franklin Cir, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
