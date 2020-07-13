AL
100 Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ with parking

1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.

1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.

1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS

1 Unit Available
34 4th Avenue
34 4th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$8,700
This beautiful 8 bedrrom home is the perfect retreat for a large family. Completely furnished with a lovely pool. Included are 8 beach badges. Plenty of off street parking. Make this home your special place to create lifelong memories.

1 Unit Available
703 SW Central Avenue
703 Southwest Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $1,350 a week. 1 block to Seaside Beach. 2 bedroom condo with washer, dryer, sleeps 5-6, 3 beach badges included with rental. No pets allowed per association rules.

1 Unit Available
700 SE Central Avenue
700 Southeast Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2100 sqft
2020 - WEEKLY SUMMER RATE $3,800, OCEAN BLOCK!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st level, easily sleeps 8 people. full kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Wifi, cable, flat screen tv, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park

1 Unit Available
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.

1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.

1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.

1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.

1 Unit Available
311 Hiering Avenue
311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
520 sqft
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella.

1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.

1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.

1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.

1 Unit Available
2310 S Bayview Avenue
2310 South Bayview Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
NO MORE AVAILABILITY !!. Bay side home offering stunning bay views, balmy breezes and extraordinary sunsets from your rocking chair front porch. Interior features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths. Back yard, deck & room for plenty of parking.

1 Unit Available
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Available 8/29-9/5 through September. Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...

1 Unit Available
427 Tunney Avenue
427 Tunney Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
Featured Listing: Weekly Bay Front Summer Rental in Desirable Ortley Beach. This 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home With Two Kitchens and Room for 12 People Has an Outside Shower, Fire Pit and Dock for your Boat.

1 Unit Available
1 24th Avenue
1 24th Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL IN SO. SEASIDE PARK!! Oceanfront condo with a built in pool located in a peaceful area of the Jersey Shore.

1 Unit Available
1301 Boulevard
1301 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful summer getaway in a fantastic location. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with off-street parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Boulevard
1 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1904 sqft
New Construction Corner Penthouse! ONE OCEAN BLVD is a beautiful new condo building located just 1 block from lifeguarded ocean beaches! Enjoy private terraces and a common, furnished rooftop lounge with water views & outdoor fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Park
Verified

1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
FEATURED LISTING ** AVAILABILE JULY 18 THROUGH AUGUST 1ST !! CALL BEFORE IT'S GONE! SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6.

1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.

1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Seaside Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Seaside Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

