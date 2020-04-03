All apartments in Seaside Park
38 Ocean Front
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

38 Ocean Front

38 South Ocean Avenue · (609) 351-0467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Perfect summer rental for your family on the Jersey Shore in desirable Midway Beach! Located just steps away from the ocean! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Outdoor Shower and an open living area with a view you cannot beat! Enjoy the beautiful sunrise from the top floor balcony to start your day! This home has all you need to make your summer vacation memorable! This is a weekly summer rental at $4500/week in July & August. Discounted rates for May, June, September and October! No Smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Ocean Front have any available units?
38 Ocean Front has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 38 Ocean Front currently offering any rent specials?
38 Ocean Front isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Ocean Front pet-friendly?
No, 38 Ocean Front is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Park.
Does 38 Ocean Front offer parking?
No, 38 Ocean Front does not offer parking.
Does 38 Ocean Front have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Ocean Front does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Ocean Front have a pool?
No, 38 Ocean Front does not have a pool.
Does 38 Ocean Front have accessible units?
No, 38 Ocean Front does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Ocean Front have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Ocean Front does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Ocean Front have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Ocean Front does not have units with air conditioning.
