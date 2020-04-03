38 Ocean Front

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Perfect summer rental for your family on the Jersey Shore in desirable Midway Beach! Located just steps away from the ocean! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Outdoor Shower and an open living area with a view you cannot beat! Enjoy the beautiful sunrise from the top floor balcony to start your day! This home has all you need to make your summer vacation memorable! This is a weekly summer rental at $4500/week in July & August. Discounted rates for May, June, September and October! No Smoking. No pets.