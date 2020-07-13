/
pet friendly apartments
69 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rumson, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Results within 1 mile of Rumson
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Access to river and ocean. Washer/Dryer in basement. Great neighborhood and access to all Sea Bright has to offer. Pets negotiable.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
5 Marius Lane
5 Marius Lane, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Live in gorgeous Sea Bright this winter. Adorable super clean 1 bedroom located just steps from the beach. Small dog permitted on a case by case basis. Available 9/21/2020 thru 6/10/2021.
Results within 5 miles of Rumson
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
106 Delaware Ave
106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
872 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
218 Bay Avenue
218 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
As all the summer rentals fill up, a great option comes to the Market!! Walk to SeaStreak ferry for easy commute to NYC. Walk to private Bay beach or short drive to Sandy Hook or Sea Bright beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
333 Ocean Boulevard - 12
333 Ocean Blvd, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ask us for more details)! .
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
132 Chelton Avenue
132 Chelton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1828 sqft
New Beach House! Long Branch Beach is just a few blocks from this pet friendly single family home. Tastefully furnished this home awaits your family. 4 bedrooms upstairs and spacious living in this open floor plan downstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
240 Long Branch Ave - 12
240 Long Branch Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
725 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This classic building has undergone a complete and total re-construction and re-imagination. This 1 BR unit has been completely renovated, remodeled and modernized.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
240 Long Branch Ave - 8
240 Long Branch Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,430
725 sqft
Ask about our No Security Deposit option! . Special Incentives for College Students and Public Service Personnel! . We have a huge, newly constructed 1 BR in Long Branch.
Results within 10 miles of Rumson
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
