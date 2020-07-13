Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

284 Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roselle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
202 CENTENNIAL AVE
202 Centennial Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This 2nd floor apartment has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. off street parking and is impeccable maintained. Use of basement. Available mid July for your occupancy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1131 MIDDLESEX ST
1131 Middlesex Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Completely renovated, lovely 2 bed/1bath apt in a 2 family home, spacious, wood floors, granite countertops, Eat in kitchen, new SS appliances, Central Air, hardwood floors, 1 parking available.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmora
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Elmora
711 CLEVELAND AVE
711 Cleveland Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
LOCATION! Highly sought-after Elmora Section of Elizabeth & walking distance to KEAN University! Beautiful 4 Bed & 1.5 Bath; Large Living Rm, Formal Din, EIK, Washer & Dryer Included, Full Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
1 Unit Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
City Guide for Roselle, NJ

Roselle's main claim to fame is that it is the home of the world's first overhead electric lighting system, a system built by Thomas Edison himself! This experiment went to show that an entire town could be fully lit up by electricity alone!

Roselle is a borough in Union County, New Jersey, with a little over 21,000 souls living their lives in the area. Roselle is all within easy commutable distance to Manhattan, making it a great spot for anyone looking for a more suburban living situation outside of a job in the Big Apple. There are loads of great rental homes available for all, and, if you're bringing Fido along, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding pet-friendly apartments either. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Roselle, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Roselle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

