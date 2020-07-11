/
apartments with washer dryer
40 Apartments for rent in Roebling, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Roebling
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
115 MARY STREET
115 Mary Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Truly adorable single family home on the end of Mary Street. You will not believe you are in town as you sit overlooking the privacy of the wooded rear lot.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
107 WHISPER COURT
107 Whisper Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1360 sqft
Ideal 2-story living with this unique (2) master suite home in move in condition. Upgraded engineered flooring throughout 1st floor living area. Fully equipped kitchen with island bar top that can fit (3) chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Roebling
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
37 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
12 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
14 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15 WILLOW WAY
15 Willow Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2065 sqft
Welcome to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Eaton model in the much desired Clifton Mill community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1628 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
1628 Bluebird Dr, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2668 sqft
Large TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH with 1 car GARAGE available in popular Heacock Meadows duplex development. Second floor with plenty of sunshine. NEWER WINDOWS. High efficiency Trane heating system. NEWER CARPET and flooring. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17 MADISON AVENUE
17 Madison Avenue, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom home in downtown Mount Holy available to rent immediately! Property is located close to public transportation and route 38, 541, 295 & the Turnpike. Property is also located 20 Minutes from the Joint Military Base.
