Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
558 Union Hill Road
558 Union Hill Road, Robertsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2600 sqft
Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1061 Roseberry Court
1061 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Point de Jardin townhouse in Marlboro, great school system, near NYC bus and shopping, light and sunny. Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 2.
Results within 1 mile of Robertsville

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
318 Bernard Drive
318 Bernard Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME **....

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
525 Manchester Place
525 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous, Updated, Clean, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Brickfront Townhome in desirable Millponds. Open floor plan. Large paver patio - perfect for BBQs. Laundry conveniently located on the second floor. Great community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
28 Peasley Drive
28 Peasley Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2520 sqft
RENTAL in ADULT community, Greenbriar N. 55 + Marlboro,! Terrific property and backyard, UPDATED and Freshly painted. 3 Bedrooms . 3 bathrooms A very large 2 story home that is over 2,520 sq. feet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
130 Radcliff Place
130 Radcliff Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in a great location, close to the pool, playground, tennis courts, basket ball courts and school bus pickup. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms. NEWER WINDOWS. NO PETS.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
64 Overlook Way
64 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
RENOVATED 2BR/2BA END UNIT RANCH. EAT-IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LR/DR, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING LR/DR. MASTER BR SUITE WITH STALL SHOWER. PRIVATE ENCLOSED PORCH. LOTS OF STORAGE. ACTIVE 55 AND OVER ADULT COMMUNITY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
433 Hancock Place
433 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully maintained and nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper unit. Kitchen features marble countertops and staunless steel appliancews. Wood burning fireplace in the lkiving room.

1 of 32

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
46 Wild Turkey Way
46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Robertsville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodpecker Way
19 Woodpecker Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
*** Updated 3BR/3.5BA/2CarGarage/ Finished Walkout Basement *** Yes, WALKOUT basement in GlenBrook.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Freehold
1 Unit Available
3 Cooper Court
3 Cooper Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1624 sqft
3bd townhouse in park-like setting/great schools! - Property Id: 280005 Spacious 3-bd, 2.5 bath townhouse (1624 sq.f) with additional den/office/4th bedroom in beautiful Poet's Corner, Freehold Township.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb
City Guide for Robertsville, NJ

"New Jersey is a great place to live. And we have given some of the best talent to the world, from Jack Nicholson, John Travolta, to Jerry Lewis to Bon Jovi to Frank Sinatra." -- Queen Latifah

If you're looking to live in close proximity to New York but not actually in a large, noisy city, then Robertsville, New Jersey, might be the place for you. Part of Marlboro Township, Robertsville is a small town with about 11,300 residents. From grand-looking Colonials to modest cape-style houses, Robertsville looks like your typical suburban neighborhood. It has very low crime rates and the schools have very good ratings, according to Great Schools. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Robertsville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Robertsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

