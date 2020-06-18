All apartments in Robbinsville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311

2330 New Jersey Highway 33 · No Longer Available
Location

2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855

Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center. Built 2016! Located just minutes from the highly sought after Robbinsville High School and directly across the street from an affordable new preschool. The main floor boasts an open concept kitchen, living room and dining room area with center island. 42 inch custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, premium hardwood floors throughout the house. The main level also houses the 3rd bedroom, with spacious full bathroom. Upstairs the master suite boasts a big 23X13 sized bedroom, full bathroom with double vanity and walk in shower. The princess suite is also nicely sized and has access to hallway bathroom. The Lofts provide living at it's best, a private gym for the residents, shopping, restaurants and many other amenities. Close to all major highways, NJ Transit and Septa Lines. You will feel right at home here, nothing to do but pack your bags and move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240855
Property Id 240855

(RLNE5791154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have any available units?
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsville, NJ.
What amenities does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have?
Some of 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 currently offering any rent specials?
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 is pet friendly.
Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 offer parking?
No, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 does not offer parking.
Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have a pool?
No, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 does not have a pool.
Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have accessible units?
No, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311 does not have units with air conditioning.
