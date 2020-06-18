2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311

Amenities

Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center. Built 2016! Located just minutes from the highly sought after Robbinsville High School and directly across the street from an affordable new preschool. The main floor boasts an open concept kitchen, living room and dining room area with center island. 42 inch custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, premium hardwood floors throughout the house. The main level also houses the 3rd bedroom, with spacious full bathroom. Upstairs the master suite boasts a big 23X13 sized bedroom, full bathroom with double vanity and walk in shower. The princess suite is also nicely sized and has access to hallway bathroom. The Lofts provide living at it's best, a private gym for the residents, shopping, restaurants and many other amenities. Close to all major highways, NJ Transit and Septa Lines. You will feel right at home here, nothing to do but pack your bags and move in!

