New Bridge Crossing
New Bridge Crossing

230 Kinderkamack Road · (201) 429-0302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ 07661
River Edge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,347

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,363

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,368

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from New Bridge Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications. Contact us to make your appointment! New Bridge Crossing will offer 1 & 2 bedroom rentals with a unique fusion of style, sophistication, and contemporary flair.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does New Bridge Crossing have any available units?
New Bridge Crossing has 4 units available starting at $2,347 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does New Bridge Crossing have?
Some of New Bridge Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is New Bridge Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
New Bridge Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is New Bridge Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, New Bridge Crossing is pet friendly.
Does New Bridge Crossing offer parking?
Yes, New Bridge Crossing offers parking.
Does New Bridge Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, New Bridge Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does New Bridge Crossing have a pool?
No, New Bridge Crossing does not have a pool.
Does New Bridge Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, New Bridge Crossing has accessible units.
Does New Bridge Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, New Bridge Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does New Bridge Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, New Bridge Crossing has units with air conditioning.
