All apartments in Ridgewood
Find more places like 320 SOUTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgewood, NJ
/
320 SOUTH
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM

320 SOUTH

320 S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ridgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

320 S, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Your next home is waiting! this maintenance free rental is ready for its next tenant! large and spacious rental close to downtown morristown and everything it has to offer, also extremely close to highway access and public transportation. This unit features a large kitchen when you walk in with half bath off the kitchen, Large dining area and living room on the main level. Go upstairs to 2 large and spacious bedrooms. with plenty of closet space and a full bath. Dont miss the basement which has a finished area as well as your own laundry room! Parking for the unit is easy and right outside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 SOUTH have any available units?
320 SOUTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgewood, NJ.
What amenities does 320 SOUTH have?
Some of 320 SOUTH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 SOUTH currently offering any rent specials?
320 SOUTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 SOUTH pet-friendly?
No, 320 SOUTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgewood.
Does 320 SOUTH offer parking?
Yes, 320 SOUTH offers parking.
Does 320 SOUTH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 SOUTH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 SOUTH have a pool?
No, 320 SOUTH does not have a pool.
Does 320 SOUTH have accessible units?
No, 320 SOUTH does not have accessible units.
Does 320 SOUTH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 SOUTH has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 SOUTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 SOUTH does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Similar Pages

Ridgewood 1 BedroomsRidgewood 2 Bedrooms
Ridgewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRidgewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Ridgewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJRutherford, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJTenafly, NJElmsford, NYShort Hills, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYGuttenberg, NJPompton Lakes, NJDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWest Haverstraw, NYMaywood, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College