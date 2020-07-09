Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Your next home is waiting! this maintenance free rental is ready for its next tenant! large and spacious rental close to downtown morristown and everything it has to offer, also extremely close to highway access and public transportation. This unit features a large kitchen when you walk in with half bath off the kitchen, Large dining area and living room on the main level. Go upstairs to 2 large and spacious bedrooms. with plenty of closet space and a full bath. Dont miss the basement which has a finished area as well as your own laundry room! Parking for the unit is easy and right outside the unit.