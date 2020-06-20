All apartments in Ridgewood
230 Bedford Road
230 Bedford Road

230 Bedford Road · (201) 445-4300
Location

230 Bedford Road, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Location, Location,Location! West-side Colonial featuring four bedrooms,two and a half bath home situated on a large property right across the street from the Willard School. Features include a Center hall entrance foyer with a half bath,Large living room,formal dining room and family room and a good bright eat in kitchen and laundry room. Four nice sized bedroom including the master with a full bath with a new stall shower and large closet. The hall bath has been updated with New tub area,hardwood floors throughout and central air conditioning. The lower level has a full finished basement with new carpeting and has plenty of room for the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Bedford Road have any available units?
230 Bedford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgewood, NJ.
What amenities does 230 Bedford Road have?
Some of 230 Bedford Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Bedford Road currently offering any rent specials?
230 Bedford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Bedford Road pet-friendly?
No, 230 Bedford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ridgewood.
Does 230 Bedford Road offer parking?
No, 230 Bedford Road does not offer parking.
Does 230 Bedford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Bedford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Bedford Road have a pool?
No, 230 Bedford Road does not have a pool.
Does 230 Bedford Road have accessible units?
No, 230 Bedford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Bedford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Bedford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Bedford Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Bedford Road has units with air conditioning.
