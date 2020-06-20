230 Bedford Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Location, Location,Location! West-side Colonial featuring four bedrooms,two and a half bath home situated on a large property right across the street from the Willard School. Features include a Center hall entrance foyer with a half bath,Large living room,formal dining room and family room and a good bright eat in kitchen and laundry room. Four nice sized bedroom including the master with a full bath with a new stall shower and large closet. The hall bath has been updated with New tub area,hardwood floors throughout and central air conditioning. The lower level has a full finished basement with new carpeting and has plenty of room for the kids.