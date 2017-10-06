All apartments in Raritan
52 1ST AVE

52 First Avenue · (732) 560-0200
Location

52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 52 · Avail. now

$1,770

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Large Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops and New Cabinets, Completely Renovated Bathroom, New Windows, New Laminate Floors Throughout, New Carpet on Stairs. All Rooms Freshly Painted. Large Living Room with Recessed Lighting. Front and Rear Entrance. Cookout or Relax in the Backyard. Tenants Have Use Of Washer And Dryer In Basement. Basement Use for Washer/Dryer Only. Close To Highways (202/206, Route 22, Route 287), Bridgewater Mall, Wegmans, & Downtown Raritan Boro Shops. Walking Distance to Raritan Boro Train. Minutes to Downtown Somerville & Duke Island Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

