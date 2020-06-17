All apartments in Ramblewood
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE

805 Augusta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

805 Augusta Circle, Ramblewood, NJ 08054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER. INCLUDES WASHER DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, HIGH CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.MAKE APPT ONLINE, THEN GO AND SHOW. SUPRA ON FRONT DOOR. VACANT**** . Landlord putting in laminated wooden floors, new microwave, painting, new kitchen appliances , Two new mirrors in master bath and removing big mirror. 1 occupancy. Discount to golf and swim club at Ramblewood Cocunty Club. ON Golf course location....No pickup trucks or commercial vehicles to be parked outside. Huge Garage with lots of storage area.. Hose Bib in Garage if you like to wash your own car. Country Club location. Ready for Occupancy July 1, 2020. Coming Soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have any available units?
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramblewood, NJ.
What amenities does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have?
Some of 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramblewood.
Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
