805 AUGUSTA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL SECOND FLOOR CONDO WITH DECK OUT FRONT AND ATTACHED GARAGE ON FIRST FLOOR WITH AUTO OPENER AND PLENTY OF STORAGE AREA. , LOCATED ON GOLF COURSE.LANDLORD PAYS CONDO FEE AND LANDLORD PAYS WATER AND SEWER. INCLUDES WASHER DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, HIGH CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN.MAKE APPT ONLINE, THEN GO AND SHOW. SUPRA ON FRONT DOOR. VACANT**** . Landlord putting in laminated wooden floors, new microwave, painting, new kitchen appliances , Two new mirrors in master bath and removing big mirror. 1 occupancy. Discount to golf and swim club at Ramblewood Cocunty Club. ON Golf course location....No pickup trucks or commercial vehicles to be parked outside. Huge Garage with lots of storage area.. Hose Bib in Garage if you like to wash your own car. Country Club location. Ready for Occupancy July 1, 2020. Coming Soon.