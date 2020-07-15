/
3 bedroom apartments
81 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Prospect Park, NJ
Prospect Park
58 BROWN AVE
58 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large move-in ready 3/4 bedroom apartment that has been painted and is available immediately!! Modern eat-in kitchen and updated baths!! Access to laundry hook up and use the backyard. Come check it out before it's gone!!
Prospect Park
252 N 7TH ST
252 North 7th Street, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedrooms, one bath, living room & eat-in kitchen on First Flr.
Northside
87 N 1ST ST
87 North 1st Street, Paterson, NJ
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Updated eat in kitchen and updated baths, newly painted. Includes 2nd and 3rd flr. Use of backyard shared with 1st floor.
Athenia
49 MT PROSPECT AVE
49 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice 2nd Fl apartment in great location, freshly painted and wood floors refinished three bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, FDR, FLR, bath, 1 car parking in driveway.Credit report, Proof of income, 1.5 Sec Deposit and rental application. NO PETS or SMOKING.
Albion
34 Fenner Ave first floor
34 Fenner Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit first floor Available 08/01/20 three family house owner ocupied - Property Id: 304328 Great property located on Clifton, Residential area, Elementary school walking distance. Beutifull backyard to enjoy during summer and fall.
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
Downtown Paterson
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see
Lakeview
370-372 DELAWARE AVE
370-372 Delaware Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, charming, and clean home located in the desirable Lakeview area of Paterson with 2 Parking spots next to major highways. Don't miss out on living in this lovely neighborhood.
Woodland Park
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.
Eastside
458 EAST 29TH ST
458 E 29th St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
!! PATERSON'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take Advantage of this great Rental Opportunity in Paterson, NJ! This 2nd floor unit welcomes you to an open layout large living room with large windows and carpet, kitchen with refrigerator, stove,
South Paterson
1013 MAIN ST
1013 Main Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Convenient location with NYC bus at the corner.
Elmwood Park
46 CHOBOT LN
46 Chobot Lane, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1362 sqft
Your Search ends here! In the open concept apartment on the first floor in this beautiful 2-Family home on dead end street of convenient located Elmwood Park.
Richfield
46 VAN VLIET CT
46 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the heart of Clifton. Featuring 3BR, 1BA, Large LR, DR and Kitchen. Conveniently located close to NYC transportation and major highways. NO PETS.Credit application and verification is required.
Richfield
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.
Middle Village
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Modern Large 1st Floor Apt-3 Bdrms all w/Hardwood Flooring, Living Rm, Dining Rm and Large Kitchen w/Stainless App have Tiled Flooring. Near Roadways. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
Totowa
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
South Paterson
95 W 1ST ST
95 West 1st Street, Clifton, NJ
Renovated 2nd floor apartment with specious finished attic, 4 bedrooms, sun room, big eat in kitchen,ample closet space. Use of back yard. close to all highways and shopping areas. Apartment will be freshly painted before lease start
1 of 12
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
Wrigley Park
26 Pennington St
26 Pennington Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apt 1 Available 06/01/20 Very spacious 5 bedroom/2 full bathroom apartment available in Paterson, NJ! Hurry, Don't wait!! Apartment is located near school on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a 2 family house. Apply TODAY at WWW.BLUEONYXMANAGEMENT.
Riverside
249-251 5TH AVE
249-251 5th Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly constructed Apartment, close to route 20. New appliances, High Ceilings. Large Bedrooms.
Middle Village
362 HARDING AVE
362 Harding Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Move in ready 2nd floor apartment w/ finished hardwood floors offering trendy kitchen w/ granite counter tops, SS appliances, & pantry space. Living room w/ lots of natural light, formal dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an unfinished attic.
115 LOWER NOTCH RD
115 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great Location!!! Conveniently located near major highways. Commuters dream- Montclair State train station 1.3 miles away. This move in ready unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 Bath, Formal Dining Room and Living Room with fireplace.
530 Gregory ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to largeunfinished basement for additional storage.
