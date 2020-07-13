79 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with parking
"Carlton Banks: The dean from Princeton will be at school this weekend. Do you know what that means? / William 'Will' Smith: You'll be kissing some major butt? / Carlton Banks: Exactly." - Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Princeton, New Jersey, was quite possibly named after Princeton University -- no, wait, it was definitely named after Princeton University. It's also known as the city of opportunities -- not to be confused with the city of opportunists. Some of the mention-worthy institutes in the area are: Siemens Corporate Research, Opinion Research Corporation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Dow Jones and Company. Thanks to these institutes, and many more, the economy in Princeton and surrounding areas is pretty good. This makes the area highly sought-after by residents in neighboring New Jersey towns, as well as outsiders looking forward to starting a new life here. In fact, the area is so nice that even the Governor lives here (Governors traditionally live in the capital, which is Trenton), and who could blame him; have you seen New Jersey Drive? Perhaps the next-best thing about Princeton is the countless activities, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything is accessible by foot, bike, transit or car, so there's no need to ever leave the city to have fun. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Princeton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.