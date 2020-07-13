79 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 WILKINSON WAY
14 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1926 sqft
TURN-KEY TOWNHOME in Washington Oaks offers sophisticated use of space. Step into the airy, light-filled, two-story foyer with a twice-turned staircase and hardwood floors as far as you can see.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2405 sqft
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic MAIN FLOOR ONLY 2b/2b, Bed 2 with en suite bath. Modern concept Kitchen has surround windows and beautiful counter and appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
164 NASSAU STREET
164 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Princeton Rental in the Heart of Downtown. This 1 Bedroom + Office has a great Location and includes an updated Kitchen and Bathroom. The Updated Kitchen includes New Cabinets, Counter tops and Subway tile back splash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
210 WILLIAM LIVINGSTON COURT
210 William Livingston Ct, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1922 sqft
Spectacular recently remodeled bright and spacious 3bedrooms & 2/2baths townhome. Award Winning Schools in Princeton with top ranked Littlebrook elementary school.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
220 STATE ROAD
220 State Road, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2129 sqft
Enjoy the summer and beyond in a house where everyone has his/her own room, and a backyard! Lots of upgrades since owner moved in, new triple-pane energy efficient windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new siding, new garage doors, new furnace/AC.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
67 LONGVIEW DRIVE
67 Longview Drive, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2780 sqft
Lots of elbow room! For the renter that loves spacious rooms and lots of sunlight, this is the perfect fit. This wonderful split will make a spectacular home in this amazing neighborhood.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
77 WESTERLY ROAD
77 Westerly Road, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3193 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PRINCETON HOME IN DESIRABLE WESTERN SECTION! This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath brick home offers gorgeous curb appeal, a modern interior loaded with high-end finishes, and a beautiful back yard.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
20 WILKINSON WAY
20 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Spectacular updated 1926 sq ft furnished town home with walk-out finished basement. Bright open floor plan with grand 2-story foyer. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD
502 Cherry Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$8,750
6599 sqft
Live the Lifestyle You Have Imagined in this Stunning 6600 Square Foot Custom Built Center-Hall Colonial. This North Facing Full Brick Mansion features, 7 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
49 PALMER SQ W
49 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,750
231 sqft
In the HEART OF TOWN! Third floor Palmer Square FURNISHED studio apartment. MINIMUM 12-MONTH LEASE! Hardwood floors, kitchenette, updated bathroom, lovely outside terrace with reflecting pool for relaxation.
Results within 1 mile of Princeton

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2209 Sayre Dr
2209 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
963 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo in prestige Princeton Landing. Sun filled and open floor plan. Large living room. Open dining room with sliding door lead to balcony. Two Spacious bedrooms. Central cooling and heating system.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
302 MARTEN ROAD
302 Marten Road, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1616 sqft
A nicely remodeled townhouse with almost everything new.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 BROOKLINE COURT
11 Brookline Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1463 sqft
Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16 EXETER COURT
16 Exeter Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1750 sqft
Pictures are from a previous tenancy - paint colors are not the same. A marvelous Princeton Greens rental opportunity. A sunny, spacious, sophisticated and sleekly designed townhome in a fabulous location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
303 TRINITY COURT
303 Trinity Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1054 sqft
Nicely Updated with newer windows through out in the sough after Arbor Model 2 Bedroom condo, Vaulted ceilings, Freshly painted and Newly carpeted.
City Guide for Princeton, NJ

"Carlton Banks: The dean from Princeton will be at school this weekend. Do you know what that means? / William 'Will' Smith: You'll be kissing some major butt? / Carlton Banks: Exactly." - Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Princeton, New Jersey, was quite possibly named after Princeton University -- no, wait, it was definitely named after Princeton University. It's also known as the city of opportunities -- not to be confused with the city of opportunists. Some of the mention-worthy institutes in the area are: Siemens Corporate Research, Opinion Research Corporation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Dow Jones and Company. Thanks to these institutes, and many more, the economy in Princeton and surrounding areas is pretty good. This makes the area highly sought-after by residents in neighboring New Jersey towns, as well as outsiders looking forward to starting a new life here. In fact, the area is so nice that even the Governor lives here (Governors traditionally live in the capital, which is Trenton), and who could blame him; have you seen New Jersey Drive? Perhaps the next-best thing about Princeton is the countless activities, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything is accessible by foot, bike, transit or car, so there's no need to ever leave the city to have fun. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Princeton, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Princeton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

