Princeton Junction, NJ
43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD
43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD

43 Princeton Hightstown Road · (609) 851-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

43 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Undergoing new construction in Princeton Junction, NJ 08550. Imagine living in the heart of Princeton Junction, strolling while sipping a cup of hot coffee to the train station in 5 -7 minutes. Imagine you don't have to run around looking for parking spot while your train is leaving. Take the train to New York city which arrives approximately in 1 hour. Not Anymore~...Move in end of April of 2020 at the Princeton Junction. Luxury rental town homes .Main floor entrance to Foyer with coat closet and Garage, The professional office has separate entrance, with 2 working rooms, powder room and 4 closets.Second floor has Kitchen, large dinning area, Living room and dean plus full bathThird level has Master bedroom with full bath and 2 closet, the Second Bed room with full bath.Only 6 town homes ; located in the heart of Princeton Junction. Enjoy downtown living in suburban city just a few steps away, to shopping center, banks, pharmacy, restaurants all you need. Plus $1000 for an attached office. Hurry won~t last long! They are renting fast.***FOR ALL SHOWING AGENTS.PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU AND ALL YOUR CLIENTS WEAR FACE MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL SHOWINGS.BEFORE THE SHOWING, PLEASE ASK YOUR BUYER TO SIGN THE COVID 19 FORM FROM NJ REALTOR.COM AND EMAIL THE SIGNED FORM TO KARMAREALTORNJ@GMAIL.COM***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have any available units?
43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Princeton Junction, NJ.
What amenities does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have?
Some of 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD currently offering any rent specials?
43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD pet-friendly?
No, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton Junction.
Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD offer parking?
Yes, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD does offer parking.
Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have a pool?
No, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD does not have a pool.
Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have accessible units?
No, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
