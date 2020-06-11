43 PRINCETON HIGHTSTOWN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Undergoing new construction in Princeton Junction, NJ 08550. Imagine living in the heart of Princeton Junction, strolling while sipping a cup of hot coffee to the train station in 5 -7 minutes. Imagine you don't have to run around looking for parking spot while your train is leaving. Take the train to New York city which arrives approximately in 1 hour. Not Anymore~...Move in end of April of 2020 at the Princeton Junction. Luxury rental town homes .Main floor entrance to Foyer with coat closet and Garage, The professional office has separate entrance, with 2 working rooms, powder room and 4 closets.Second floor has Kitchen, large dinning area, Living room and dean plus full bathThird level has Master bedroom with full bath and 2 closet, the Second Bed room with full bath.Only 6 town homes ; located in the heart of Princeton Junction. Enjoy downtown living in suburban city just a few steps away, to shopping center, banks, pharmacy, restaurants all you need. Plus $1000 for an attached office. Hurry won~t last long! They are renting fast.***FOR ALL SHOWING AGENTS.PLEASE ENSURE THAT YOU AND ALL YOUR CLIENTS WEAR FACE MASKS AND GLOVES AT ALL SHOWINGS.BEFORE THE SHOWING, PLEASE ASK YOUR BUYER TO SIGN THE COVID 19 FORM FROM NJ REALTOR.COM AND EMAIL THE SIGNED FORM TO KARMAREALTORNJ@GMAIL.COM***