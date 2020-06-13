Apartment List
/
NJ
/
plainsboro center
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Plainsboro Center, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,243
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 5 miles of Plainsboro Center
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3206, Ravens Crest Dr
3206 Ravens Crest Dr, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
We are sub-leasing a 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in The Crest at Princeton Meadows,Plainsboro,New Jersey so please DM me.Current lease ends in Sep,2020 and apartment will be available in a clean and empty state by March 1st week but we can work on dates.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1132 COUNTRY MILL DRIVE
1132 Country Mill Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1215 sqft
Desirable 3rd floor penthouse condo in Windsor Mill. This well maintained 2 bdrm, 2 full bath unit featureshardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
22 SCOTTSDALE COURT
22 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3205 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Shadow Oaks available for rent. The inviting entry way opens to a foyer and formal living room and dining room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Great location for in-town living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2 OAKMONT TERRACE
2 Oakmont Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 SCOTTSDALE COURT
15 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3810 sqft
This home can be delivered vacant or partially furnished. Spectacular custom home in the much sought after Shadow Oaks in Cranbury.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.
Results within 10 miles of Plainsboro Center
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plainsboro Center, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plainsboro Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Plainsboro Center 1 BedroomsPlainsboro Center 2 BedroomsPlainsboro Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlainsboro Center Apartments with Balcony
Plainsboro Center Apartments with GymPlainsboro Center Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlainsboro Center Apartments with ParkingPlainsboro Center Apartments with Pool
Plainsboro Center Apartments with Washer-DryerPlainsboro Center Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlainsboro Center Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJBordentown, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJVista Center, NJ
Green Knoll, NJSayreville, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoebling, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJNewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Kean University