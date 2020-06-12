/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plainsboro Center, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 5 miles of Plainsboro Center
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
40 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1334 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1409 Raven Crest - Ravens Crest 1409
1409 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
- (RLNE5644100)
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
701 ASPEN DRIVE
701 Aspen Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
916 sqft
Renovated Grenoble model at the Aspen. This first floor end-unit features a wood burning fireplace, new hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features a full bath and walk in closet. Freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1132 COUNTRY MILL DRIVE
1132 Country Mill Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1215 sqft
Desirable 3rd floor penthouse condo in Windsor Mill. This well maintained 2 bdrm, 2 full bath unit featureshardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
61 Joann Court
61 Joann Court, Monmouth Junction, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
YOUR SEARCH ENDS HERE!!! Welcome to 61 Joann Ct. This Bright, end-unit townhome features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and is located in a wonderful location! First floor you will find the kitchen, dining room, half bath and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Plainsboro Center
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
968 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
75 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1317 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 George Road 99
1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1200 sqft
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797 ****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH******* With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
