66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ
Although Plainfield may seem like only a charming, quiet city, it is home to p-funk! While working in a local barbershop, George Clinton created Parliament-Funkadelic, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
Plainfield is known for its history, charm and convenient location near surrounding metropolitan cities. If you love Manhattan but want to avoid the hustle and bustle, Plainfield is your place! Its right off Route 22, which provides an array of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. The area is affordable, with reasonable mortgages, but it also allows for a fancy night out when you want to treat the family! The city dates all the way back to 1869 and still has multiple historical buildings to tour! Dont let the small town vibe fool you; the city has some spice and amazing culture. See more
Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.