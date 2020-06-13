Apartment List
66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ

Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Plainfield
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Plainfield
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 10:51pm
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,696
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
158 HOPKINSON AVE
158 Hopkinson Avenue, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to a prime located nice and cozy two bedroom rail-road style + backyard access. Freshly painted & Most of the unit has been renovated, New flooring, new baseboard heating, Window treatments included, new bathroom vanity.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
101-103 CENTER ST
101-103 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Location, Location, Location!! 1 BR with Bonus Room steps to NYC Train Station and Bus Stop. Large EIK and LR. Hurry, wont last! Close to shopping, gyms, restaurants and major highways.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Garwood
1 Unit Available
99 CENTER ST
99 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Commuters delight and pet friendly!! Beautiful newly renovated 2BR 1BA 2nd FL apartment available immediately! Open concept living/dining room and kitchen, with all new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
New Providence
1 Unit Available
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Plainfield
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
City Guide for Plainfield, NJ

Although Plainfield may seem like only a charming, quiet city, it is home to p-funk! While working in a local barbershop, George Clinton created Parliament-Funkadelic, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

Plainfield is known for its history, charm and convenient location near surrounding metropolitan cities. If you love Manhattan but want to avoid the hustle and bustle, Plainfield is your place! Its right off Route 22, which provides an array of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. The area is affordable, with reasonable mortgages, but it also allows for a fancy night out when you want to treat the family! The city dates all the way back to 1869 and still has multiple historical buildings to tour! Dont let the small town vibe fool you; the city has some spice and amazing culture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Plainfield, NJ

Finding an apartment in Plainfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

