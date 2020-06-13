Apartment List
/
NJ
/
perth amboy
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

103 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Southwestern Perth Amboy
1 Unit Available
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
Results within 1 mile of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Results within 5 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Carteret
Contact for Availability
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Carteret
1 Unit Available
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Haven Drive
15 Haven Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Just unpack and enjoy this one bedroom Ranch in Cheesequake Village with Community bus, pool and clubhouse. Newer kitchen w/gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
82 FIAT AVE
82 Fiat Avenue, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment first floor apartment with a private deck in a well maintained triplex, available MAY 15th. HEAT INCLUDED! 10 minute walk to Metropark train station as well as close proximity to major roads/highways.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
46 HARVARD RD
46 Harvard Road, Madison Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Fords
1 Unit Available
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.
Results within 10 miles of Perth Amboy
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,691
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Perth Amboy, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Perth Amboy renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Perth Amboy 1 BedroomsPerth Amboy 2 BedroomsPerth Amboy 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Perth Amboy 3 BedroomsPerth Amboy Apartments with BalconyPerth Amboy Apartments with Garage
Perth Amboy Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPerth Amboy Apartments with ParkingPerth Amboy Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Rutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College