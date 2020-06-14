/
1 bedroom apartments
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pennsville, NJ
5 Units Available
Orchard Court Apartments
1000 Carroll Ave, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
800 sqft
Orchard Court apartment community is the pride of Pennsville, Salem County. We are a garden style community, consisting of 156 one and two bedroom apartments.
1 Unit Available
12 Meadow Rd
12 Meadow Road, Pennsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$725
Penn Norse - Property Id: 293846 Conveniently located close to Philly and Delaware. A great place to call home. Our unique living spaces feature cable-ready television, separate kitchens, and spacious closets.
Results within 5 miles of Pennsville
4 Units Available
The Garrison
505 West 7th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,517
876 sqft
At The Garrison, enjoy modern apartments in charming and historic New Castle, Delaware. We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer.
17 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Edgemoor
19 Units Available
Lighthouse Hill
1204 Terra Hill Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$890
827 sqft
Newly renovated and under new management, Woods Edge offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Wilmington, Delaware.
1 Unit Available
105 Christina Landing #1004
105 Christina Landing Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,350
830 sqft
105 Christina Landing #1004 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Located on the Wilmington waterfront with great views.
Vandever Avenue
1 Unit Available
109 East 24th Street
109 East 24th Street, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$950
300 sqft
Beautiful room for rent $150 per week, Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/109-e-24th-st-wilmington-de-19802-usa-unit-1/dd0513cb-bc2f-4f4d-a7f0-8605f2a5dbf4 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779281)
New Castle Historic District
1 Unit Available
6 W 5TH STREET
6 West 5th Street, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
Freshly painted first floor apartment with living room, dining room, fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and 1 bedroom all with hardwood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Wonderful yard!
1 Unit Available
160 PALADIN DRIVE
160 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 Unit Available
149 PALADIN
149 Paladin Drive, Edgemoor, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
550 sqft
Coming Soon! See the 3D tour. Furnished!! Ready to move in instantly.
1 Unit Available
308 ALLEN
308 Allen Avenue, Salem, NJ
1 Bedroom
$750
300 sqft
Adorable second floor apartment which was recently renovated, located on a quiet street but still close to amenities. Rental application must be completed before any showings.
Results within 10 miles of Pennsville
23 Units Available
Greenview at Chestnut Run
70 Court Dr, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$837
600 sqft
Excellent location close to I-95 and the Veteran Affairs Medical Center Wilmington. This newly refurbished apartment complex boasts 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and gym. Kitchen appliances include oven and refrigerator.
3 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,131
770 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
25 Units Available
Korman Residential at the Villas
21 Villas Dr, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$954
696 sqft
Close to Highway 273 and the Christina River. Modern apartment homes with kitchen appliances, air conditioning and a patio/balcony. Recently renovated. Community offers a pool, a gym and on-site laundry.
15 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,142
765 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
9 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Harlan
2 Units Available
Pebble HIll
3400 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$880
643 sqft
Pebble Hill Apartments are an escape from city life allowing one to live in a community that provides a comfortable and gracious lifestyle, yet our convenient location keeps you close to everything.
Delaware Avenue
6 Units Available
Mayfair
1300 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,067
642 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Trolley Square close to downtown Wilmington and Interstate 95. Beautiful building with bright hardwood floors, new windows and lots of natural light.
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
20 Units Available
Appleby Apartments
401 Bedford Ln, New Castle, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,130
865 sqft
Are you searching for an affordable apartment in New Castle, Delaware? Appleby Apartments has the home for you. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in New Castle are the perfect place to call home.
