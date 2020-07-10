/
apartments with washer dryer
55 Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Results within 5 miles of Pennington
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
83 TITUS MILL ROAD
83 Titus Mill Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1080 sqft
This roomy open floor plan 3 bedroom rental is the front half of a ranch house on a rural Hopewell Township road. The washer and dryer are in the full basement with a half bath.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 TITUS
9 Titus Avenue, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1495 sqft
Vintage home with charm and character freshly painted on a tree-lined street in the enchanting Village of Lawrenceville.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
22 ORCHARD AVENUE
22 Orchard Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
At just over 1,900 square feet this custom 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home is move in ready. The spacious living room welcomes you from the second you open the front door.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 BLAKE DRIVE
4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4 WICKFORD AVENUE
4 Wickford Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1552 sqft
Fleetwood Village split-level with 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bathrooms. Main Level Features Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room, Bow Window, Kitchen and Sliders to 15 x 23 deck.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
426 MASTERSON COURT
426 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1419 sqft
Bright and meticulously 2nd floor, 2BR, 2BA condo in "The Madison" luxury condominiums. Lavish main entry invites you in. The building is equipped with full size elevators in addition to stairs for convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
248 JACOBS CREEK ROAD
248 Jacobs Creek Road, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2316 sqft
Very well built 50's era split level on 5 + acre lot. This home is nestled on a hill overlooking the beautiful Jacobs Creek.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Results within 10 miles of Pennington
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
48 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
45 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,686
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
81 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,478
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
53 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,470
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,220
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
