Apartment List
/
NJ
/
ocean gate
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:03 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocean Gate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 Ocean Gate Avenue
102 Ocean Gate Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
2 bedroom Ocean Gate Cottage for annual rental. This charming and well kept property catches river and boardwalk views and is set back on a peaceful property for added privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
39 porter ave
39 Porter Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Spacious house 1 block from boardwalk and beach - Property Id: 267390 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267390 Property Id 267390 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5807195)

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2064 sqft
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Captains Drive
24 Captains Drive, Toms River, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Wonderful 4000 sq.ft. home available for year round rental. 3 story. 1st floor family room, kitchen, laundry room, full bath. All with ceramic flooring. Sliders to paver patio and T dock. Easy access to your boat.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - May 23-june 27th open. July 11-25th open. August 8-15th open. August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 5/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Gate
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 Baywood Boulevard
8 Baywood Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Immaculate 3 Bed 1 Bath rental with utilities included. Home boasts, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, garage, and washer and dryer. Excellent curb appeal and close to the beaches. This won't last long!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 Mount Lane
124 Mount Lane, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Amazing opportunity to rent this well cared for Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with an inground pool in the highly desired Silverton section of town.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Scoop Road
6 Scoop Road, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3000 sqft
Terrific newer Colonial house for rent in Sandy Point, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
256 Mantoloking Road
256 Mantoloking Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
2019 CONSTRUCTION - SPACIOUS (1600 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
413 Winding Way
413 Winding Way, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
North Lake Riviera Home for Rent. Possible mother-daughter home; 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, Dining Room, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen. Downstairs offers 2nd kitchette and additional living area.

1 of 1

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ocean Gate, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocean Gate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Ocean Gate 1 BedroomsOcean Gate 2 BedroomsOcean Gate 3 BedroomsOcean Gate Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Gate Apartments with GarageOcean Gate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Gate Apartments with Parking
Ocean Gate Apartments with PoolOcean Gate Apartments with Washer-DryerOcean Gate Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ
Seaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJBrigantine, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community College