Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean Gate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
515 Stone Harbor Avenue
515 Stone Harbor Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing).
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Gate

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
437 Wheaton Avenue
437 Wheaton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Completely renovated second floor apartment in Bayville. Two bedroom one bath unit with off street parking. Washer, dryer and refrigerator supplied by landlord.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
264 Veterans Boulevard
264 Veterans Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Recently renovated home on a large corner lot with a fenced in yard in a desirable neighborhood. Conveniently located close to parks, restaurants, shopping, Route 9 and Parkway. 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
214 Cornelius Street
214 Cornellius Street, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
ALL NEW 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM RENTAL. NO PETS ARE CONSIDERED. CREDIT MUST BE 600+ PROOF OF INCOME, RENTAL APPLICATION + CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
FEATURED LISTING ** AVAILABILE JULY 18 THROUGH AUGUST 1ST !! CALL BEFORE IT'S GONE! SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2033 Route 35
2033 Route 35 N, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
*FEATURED LISTING* Beautiful & Spacious 2br/1 ba Condo. Summer Weekly Rental! Centrally located in the heart of Ortley Beach. One block to the beach & access to Lavallette Boardwalk, walking distance to Barnacle Bills & the Music Man.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
34 4th Avenue
34 4th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$8,700
This beautiful 8 bedrrom home is the perfect retreat for a large family. Completely furnished with a lovely pool. Included are 8 beach badges. Plenty of off street parking. Make this home your special place to create lifelong memories.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocean Gate, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean Gate apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

