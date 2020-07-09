/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:00 PM
57 Apartments for rent in Ocean Gate, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 71
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
515 Stone Harbor Avenue
515 Stone Harbor Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1050 sqft
One of a kind seasonal rental in Ocean Gate available this summer weekly ($1,700), monthly June ($4,000), July ($6,000), or August ($6,500), or take it for the whole season from Memorial Day to Labor Day (ask for pricing).
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Gate
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Gate
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
437 Wheaton Avenue
437 Wheaton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
725 sqft
Completely renovated first floor apartment in Bayville. Two bedroom one bath unit with off street parking. Washer, dryer and refrigerator supplied by landlord.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
27 Sampson Avenue
27 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very nice 3 bedroom year round rental. Steps to the beach on the quiet North End of Seaside Heights. Beautiful kitchen, hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan living room and dining room. Laundry in the unit.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 74
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
413 S Ocean Avenue
413 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
Beautiful Ocean Front home available for Summer Rental and Off Season Vacations. Beach access at Street. All the amenities you could ask for. Linens Included. $500 Cleaning Fee. Take a virtual tour and see for yourself.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.
1 of 34
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
32 Toppinglift Drive
32 Toppinglift Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 32 Toppinglift Drive in Ocean County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
703 SW Central Avenue
703 Southwest Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $1,350 a week. 1 block to Seaside Beach. 2 bedroom condo with washer, dryer, sleeps 5-6, 3 beach badges included with rental. No pets allowed per association rules.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
Similar Pages
Ocean Gate Apartments with GarageOcean Gate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Gate Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ