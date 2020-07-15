All apartments in Ocean City
Find more places like 321 Wesley Ave Cottage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean City, NJ
/
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

321 Wesley Ave Cottage

321 Wesley Avenue · (215) 206-9860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean City
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Cottage · Avail. Oct 15

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199

YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).

Steps to beach and boards in the desirable north end of Ocean City this rear cottage unit has it all! The furnished unit has 3 spacious bedrooms (1Q, 1 D, 2 Twin, 1 sleeper sofa), 1 full bath (+ access to a shared outdoor shower), living room & dining area. Deck with awning, rear shared patio area in the back. Truly a gem of a property with all the character & charm of original Ocean City!

$1,750/mo rent includes water and shared Xfinity TV/Internet; tenants pay electric and gas. Dogs/cats welcome with pet security deposit ($500) and $25/mo pet rent. Dedicated laundry in the garage below the unit with storage area.

VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXOC2wcsSSQ
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144199
Property Id 144199

(RLNE5784694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have any available units?
321 Wesley Ave Cottage has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have?
Some of 321 Wesley Ave Cottage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Wesley Ave Cottage currently offering any rent specials?
321 Wesley Ave Cottage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Wesley Ave Cottage pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage is pet friendly.
Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage offer parking?
Yes, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage offers parking.
Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have a pool?
No, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage does not have a pool.
Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have accessible units?
No, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Wesley Ave Cottage have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Wesley Ave Cottage does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 321 Wesley Ave Cottage?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean City 2 BedroomsOcean City Apartments with Garages
Ocean City Apartments with GymsOcean City Apartments with Pools
Ocean City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJ
Lindenwold, NJSomers Point, NJWilliamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJWoodbury, NJBlackwood, NJ
Brigantine, NJWestville, NJVentnor City, NJBerlin, NJOcean Acres, NJPomona, NJNorthfield, NJPleasantville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity