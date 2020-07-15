321 Wesley Ave Cottage

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199



YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).



Steps to beach and boards in the desirable north end of Ocean City this rear cottage unit has it all! The furnished unit has 3 spacious bedrooms (1Q, 1 D, 2 Twin, 1 sleeper sofa), 1 full bath (+ access to a shared outdoor shower), living room & dining area. Deck with awning, rear shared patio area in the back. Truly a gem of a property with all the character & charm of original Ocean City!



$1,750/mo rent includes water and shared Xfinity TV/Internet; tenants pay electric and gas. Dogs/cats welcome with pet security deposit ($500) and $25/mo pet rent. Dedicated laundry in the garage below the unit with storage area.



VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXOC2wcsSSQ

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/144199

