Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spend your summer 2020 in this adorable, well maintained, ocean side condo. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, this condo is perfect for a family looking for a relaxing getaway in Ocean City. Prices are: $1,800 weekly for month of May; $2,200 per week starting June 1st through Labor Day.