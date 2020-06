Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

*Full Season Rental Only* An Ocean City, NJ "classic beach house!" One block to the beach and boardwalk, this apartment is the perfect getaway! Featuring 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and patio space. Also includes off street parking for 1 car. This home will provide many memories! Call now to spend your summer in Ocean City, NJ! *No Pets*