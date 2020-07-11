316 LANDIS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

Welcome to Oaklyn Manor. This sweet Bungalow has 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms and a finished basement! You enter into the Sun-room with Lots of Windows, Ceramic Tile Floor, Crown Molding and Ceiling Fan! Next you will step into the Living Room with Lots of Windows and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring! Also, on the main level are the 3 spacious bedrooms with bamboo flooring with closet space. The main level also features a full bathroom with ceramic tile, built-in shelving and laundry holders. The 3rd Bedroom offers access to the Upper Level! The Upper level will allow for a Family Room, Playroom, Office or anything you need! This Finished Area has loads of potential with Closets, Shelving and even Access to an Unfinished Storage area. The eat-in Kitchen offers updated counter tops with Maple Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Floor and Energy Star Refrigerator and Dishwasher included! This well-maintained home offers a fully finished basement with a half bathroom and laundry room. The Fenced Rear Yard offers a Newer Paver Patio with Built-In Fire Pit, Shed and playset. Features in this home to help keep your utility costs down, Efficiency Windows, Efficiency Lighting, Efficiency Heater (multiple zones), Efficiency Hot Water Tank and 150 Amp Electrical Panel, and Upgraded Insulation, Solar Panels are just a few of the many items! Walking Distance to Parks, School, Shops. Only 2 miles to PATCO for easy Philly commute! Make your appointment for a private showing with me today.