Oaklyn, NJ
316 LANDIS AVENUE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

316 LANDIS AVENUE

316 Landis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Landis Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Welcome to Oaklyn Manor. This sweet Bungalow has 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms and a finished basement! You enter into the Sun-room with Lots of Windows, Ceramic Tile Floor, Crown Molding and Ceiling Fan! Next you will step into the Living Room with Lots of Windows and Sustainable Bamboo Flooring! Also, on the main level are the 3 spacious bedrooms with bamboo flooring with closet space. The main level also features a full bathroom with ceramic tile, built-in shelving and laundry holders. The 3rd Bedroom offers access to the Upper Level! The Upper level will allow for a Family Room, Playroom, Office or anything you need! This Finished Area has loads of potential with Closets, Shelving and even Access to an Unfinished Storage area. The eat-in Kitchen offers updated counter tops with Maple Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Floor and Energy Star Refrigerator and Dishwasher included! This well-maintained home offers a fully finished basement with a half bathroom and laundry room. The Fenced Rear Yard offers a Newer Paver Patio with Built-In Fire Pit, Shed and playset. Features in this home to help keep your utility costs down, Efficiency Windows, Efficiency Lighting, Efficiency Heater (multiple zones), Efficiency Hot Water Tank and 150 Amp Electrical Panel, and Upgraded Insulation, Solar Panels are just a few of the many items! Walking Distance to Parks, School, Shops. Only 2 miles to PATCO for easy Philly commute! Make your appointment for a private showing with me today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have any available units?
316 LANDIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oaklyn, NJ.
What amenities does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have?
Some of 316 LANDIS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 LANDIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
316 LANDIS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 LANDIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 316 LANDIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oaklyn.
Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 316 LANDIS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 LANDIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 316 LANDIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 316 LANDIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 LANDIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 LANDIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 LANDIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
