21 W HADDON AVENUE

This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space. You will love all the natural light flowing in. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and has plenty of white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level. Upstairs, you can find a bonus area that can be utilized as a bedroom, a playroom, a home office, you name it! There is a full unfinished basement for storage. The backyard is deep with a 2 car detached garage and an inground pool. Close to major commuting routes, and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Get it before it's gone!