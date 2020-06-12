All apartments in Oaklyn
21 W HADDON AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:00 AM

21 W HADDON AVENUE

21 West Haddon Avenue · (856) 685-1621
Location

21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space. You will love all the natural light flowing in. The kitchen has been updated with granite counters and has plenty of white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are three bedrooms and a full bathroom on the main level. Upstairs, you can find a bonus area that can be utilized as a bedroom, a playroom, a home office, you name it! There is a full unfinished basement for storage. The backyard is deep with a 2 car detached garage and an inground pool. Close to major commuting routes, and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Get it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have any available units?
21 W HADDON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have?
Some of 21 W HADDON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 W HADDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
21 W HADDON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 W HADDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 21 W HADDON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oaklyn.
Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 21 W HADDON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 W HADDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 21 W HADDON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 21 W HADDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 W HADDON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 W HADDON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 W HADDON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
