Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat. Washer/dryer in unit. Video intercom in lobby for secure guest entry. Security door key for the clubhouse use. Included in rent is water, use of outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center available for resident use 6AM-11PM. (Based on Covid restrictions).Currently tenant occupied until the end of July. Listing agent will screen applicant $35 per adult. Listing agent to prepare lease. Good credit and no landlord tenant filings on report are accepted.