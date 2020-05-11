All apartments in North Brunswick
1908 George Road 99

Location

1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 99 · Avail. now

$3,329

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797

****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH*******

With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.

Full Amenities with Cabanas by the Pool, Resident Guest Suites, Sauna, Steam-room, Gym, Playroom and convenient commute to NYC you can choose from any of the following!

Spacious 1 Bedrooms from $2280 to $3200.
2 Bedrooms from $2880 to $4500.
3 Bedrooms from $4535. to $5700.

Prices and Promotions Change Daily
$1000. Security Deposit for those who qualify
NO BROKER FEE

Please contact me for a Private Tour.

Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six Realty
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148797
Property Id 148797

(RLNE5841546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 George Road 99 have any available units?
1908 George Road 99 has a unit available for $3,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1908 George Road 99 have?
Some of 1908 George Road 99's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 George Road 99 currently offering any rent specials?
1908 George Road 99 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 George Road 99 pet-friendly?
No, 1908 George Road 99 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Brunswick.
Does 1908 George Road 99 offer parking?
No, 1908 George Road 99 does not offer parking.
Does 1908 George Road 99 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 George Road 99 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 George Road 99 have a pool?
Yes, 1908 George Road 99 has a pool.
Does 1908 George Road 99 have accessible units?
No, 1908 George Road 99 does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 George Road 99 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 George Road 99 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 George Road 99 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 George Road 99 does not have units with air conditioning.
