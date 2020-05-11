1908 George Road 99

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool guest suite hot tub sauna

1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797



****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH*******



With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.



Full Amenities with Cabanas by the Pool, Resident Guest Suites, Sauna, Steam-room, Gym, Playroom and convenient commute to NYC you can choose from any of the following!



Spacious 1 Bedrooms from $2280 to $3200.

2 Bedrooms from $2880 to $4500.

3 Bedrooms from $4535. to $5700.



Prices and Promotions Change Daily

$1000. Security Deposit for those who qualify

NO BROKER FEE



Please contact me for a Private Tour.



Cora Murray

Group Twenty Six Realty

646 819 9160

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148797

Property Id 148797



(RLNE5841546)