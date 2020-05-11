1908 George Road 99

Amenities
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797
****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH*******
With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.
Full Amenities with Cabanas by the Pool, Resident Guest Suites, Sauna, Steam-room, Gym, Playroom and convenient commute to NYC you can choose from any of the following!
Spacious 1 Bedrooms from $2280 to $3200.
2 Bedrooms from $2880 to $4500.
3 Bedrooms from $4535. to $5700.
Prices and Promotions Change Daily
$1000. Security Deposit for those who qualify
NO BROKER FEE
Please contact me for a Private Tour.
Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six Realty
646 819 9160
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/148797
Property Id 148797
(RLNE5841546)