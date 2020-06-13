124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ
Fans of "The Sopranos" might get a sense of dj vu while driving in the borough of North Arlington, N.J. Pizza Land on the Belleville Turnpike is featured in the opening credits of the show.
North Arlington, N.J., is a town that's just a little more dead than most. It is home to the Holy Cross Cemetery, a 150-acre burial site that sits on the western edge of the city. Thanks to the popularity of Holy Cross, the number of dead residing in North Arlington is 20 times more than the living. That may sound a little creepy, but the residents of this small borough in Bergen County barely notice their interned neighbors. If looking for a place that is near New York City but with a little something extra to offer, then an apartment rental in North Arlington might be the one. See more
Finding an apartment in North Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.