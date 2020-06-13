Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

124 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ

Finding an apartment in North Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring...
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
960 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
Results within 1 mile of North Arlington
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,315
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Results within 5 miles of North Arlington
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Bergen - Lafayette
302 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
East Rutherford
12 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
28 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Journal Square
23 Units Available
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Wood - Ridge
23 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:49am
Harrison
17 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,015
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,578
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
City Guide for North Arlington, NJ

Fans of "The Sopranos" might get a sense of dj vu while driving in the borough of North Arlington, N.J. Pizza Land on the Belleville Turnpike is featured in the opening credits of the show.

North Arlington, N.J., is a town that's just a little more dead than most. It is home to the Holy Cross Cemetery, a 150-acre burial site that sits on the western edge of the city. Thanks to the popularity of Holy Cross, the number of dead residing in North Arlington is 20 times more than the living. That may sound a little creepy, but the residents of this small borough in Bergen County barely notice their interned neighbors. If looking for a place that is near New York City but with a little something extra to offer, then an apartment rental in North Arlington might be the one. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Arlington, NJ

Finding an apartment in North Arlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

