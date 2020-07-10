/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
197 Apartments for rent in North Arlington, NJ with washer-dryer
North Arlington
584 River Rd 3
584 River Road, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY RENTAL - Property Id: 94827 *NO BROKER FEE! *NO AMMENITY FEE* *1 PARKING SPACE INCLUDED* State of the Art Health Club & Yoga Studio Beautifully Landscaped Lush Gardens Lavish Spa Including Steam, Sauna, and Treatment
North Arlington
19 4TH ST
19 4th Street, North Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Commuters dream location. Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath completely renovated, freshly painted and cleaned. All brand new SS appliances including washer/dryer in your apartment.
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
213 BARRINGER DR
213 Barringer Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1799 sqft
Welcome to 213 Barringer Dr. In Nutley! 2 bed 2.5 bath 1800 sf fully upgraded&extended kitchen with newer appliances. 1st fl consists of an open fl plan of kitchen, living, dining, and half bath. 2nd fl consists of 2 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer.
293 JORALEMON ST FIRST FLOOR
293 Joralemon Street, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and airy two bedroom on 1st floor with large living room and renovated kitchen. Other amenities include modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave built in, plenty of cabinets, washer/dryer on premises and Off street parking spaces. Won't last
240 FOREST ST
240 Forest St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apart. currently being updated and painted . On street parking. Owner occupied. Rental App., proof income, 1.5 month security & credit report required. Tenant must supply renters insurance.
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,582
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours.
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,841
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,962
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,241
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,820
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1116 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,865
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours.
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,719
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,161
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,993
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,326
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,650
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours.
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,945
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1178 sqft
Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
