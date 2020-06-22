All apartments in North Arlington
65 Elm Street

65 Elm Street · (201) 997-4425
Location

65 Elm Street, North Arlington, NJ 07031
North Arlington

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to North Arlington! If you're looking to rent or buy ,your opportunity is here,Beautifully renovated single family house for rent, close to everything. In this house you will find a beautiful kitchen and two beautiful baths, a nice living / dinning area and two nice sized bedrooms, a nice sized bonus room in the lower level and laundry area. A brand new central HVAC system is a big plus. Detached over-sized one car garage and a drive way for at least 4 cars, plus a nice private backyard will fulfill all your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Elm Street have any available units?
65 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Arlington, NJ.
Is 65 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 65 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Arlington.
Does 65 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 65 Elm Street does offer parking.
Does 65 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 65 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 65 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 65 Elm Street has units with air conditioning.
