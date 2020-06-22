65 Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to North Arlington! If you're looking to rent or buy ,your opportunity is here,Beautifully renovated single family house for rent, close to everything. In this house you will find a beautiful kitchen and two beautiful baths, a nice living / dinning area and two nice sized bedrooms, a nice sized bonus room in the lower level and laundry area. A brand new central HVAC system is a big plus. Detached over-sized one car garage and a drive way for at least 4 cars, plus a nice private backyard will fulfill all your needs.