3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newton, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Trinity St.
80 Trinity Street, Newton, NJ
80 Trinity St. Available 08/01/20 Lovely house for rent - Well Maintained 4 Bedroom, 1 bath house for rent. Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Sun room, laundry room and another bonus room!, 3 car garage, and lovely porch and yard to relax.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16 TOWNSEND ST
16 Townsend Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND INVITING FRONT PORCH. FIRST FLOOR OFFERS DEN, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND AND LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER DECK LEADING TO YARD.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
83 HIGH ST
83 High Street, Newton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
What a deal. This large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment is the perfect rental. It features hardwood floors, has parking, a deck, and even has a basement and full size washer and dryer in the home. Large eat in kitchen is a nice plus. No Pets.
Results within 10 miles of Newton
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
