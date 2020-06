Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Must see SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom Multi-Floor Apartment. Finished basement area with washer/dryer. Enjoy your quiet backyard, or the heart of downtown Newton just steps away. Great front porch. Pets allowed with restrictions and additional fee. Lots of natural light. Gas heat. This unit has everything you are looking for and will go quick so come view it today!