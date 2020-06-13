Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
7 Units Available
Laurel Green
1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,473
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1181 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Route 38, I-295, and NJ Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, ice maker, and laundry. Community includes pool, parking, gym, BBQ grills, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
313 LINDEN STREET
313 Linden Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1392 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath twin home featuring a wood planked front porch that's cozy enough to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or a good book. Beautiful landscaping surrounds the entire grounds of this lovely home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
60 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
11 Units Available
The Metropolitan Marlton
100 Conestoga Dr, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,455
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
908 sqft
Our pet-friendly Marlton apartments for rent feature spacious floor plans and a washer/dryer in every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
Stirling Court
113 Hastings Way, Ramblewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
912 sqft
A Mount Laurel sanctuary, just off Larchmont Boulevard. Spacious apartments in a friendly neighborhood with easy access to great dining and shopping. Minutes from Route 38 and I-295.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Frontage Rd Apt 207
1840 Frontage Rd, Kingston Estates, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonï¿½??t last!. As you enter into the Grand Lobby you will be greeted by the 24 hr security guard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2507 Saxony Dr
2507 Saxony Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1252 sqft
Well maintained Two Bedroom two full bath Condo set in Madison Place offering privacy yet conveniently accessible to Route 295 and Route 38.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6001 NORMANDY DRIVE
6001 Normandy Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in development of Park Place. This home has a covered patio overlooking the gardens and a one car garage with inside access.
City Guide for Moorestown-Lenola, NJ

Our love grew more one summer there. We'd spend our days just driving round old parking lots and neighborhoods, all framed and charmed in Moorestown. (Sun Kil Moon, "Moorestown")

Originally settled by Quakers in 1682 with the sleepy name of Chestertown, Moorestown-Lenola was subsequently renamed after one of its major landowners, Thomas Moore in the mid-1800s. Notably, this well-established city was honored by Money Magazine in 2005 as a top place to live in America, and it is a prestigious neighborhood that takes its historic charm and tree-lined streets very seriously. That said, there are plenty of modern amenities, such as hip coffee shops for your daily caffeine fix, several conveniently-located grocery stores, upscale fitness centers to perfect those all-important yoga poses and beautiful parks tailor-made for walking, jogging or relaxing with a good book. If this rings your bell, but you still need to get in touch with your inner party animal or zero in on something cultural once in awhile, there are many opportunities to do so in the nearby city of Philadelphia. If getting a head start on your summer tan is more your speed, then you'll soon learn the quickest routes to the Jersey shore. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moorestown-Lenola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

