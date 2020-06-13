237 Apartments for rent in Moorestown-Lenola, NJ with balcony
Our love grew more one summer there. We'd spend our days just driving round old parking lots and neighborhoods, all framed and charmed in Moorestown. (Sun Kil Moon, "Moorestown")
Originally settled by Quakers in 1682 with the sleepy name of Chestertown, Moorestown-Lenola was subsequently renamed after one of its major landowners, Thomas Moore in the mid-1800s. Notably, this well-established city was honored by Money Magazine in 2005 as a top place to live in America, and it is a prestigious neighborhood that takes its historic charm and tree-lined streets very seriously. That said, there are plenty of modern amenities, such as hip coffee shops for your daily caffeine fix, several conveniently-located grocery stores, upscale fitness centers to perfect those all-important yoga poses and beautiful parks tailor-made for walking, jogging or relaxing with a good book. If this rings your bell, but you still need to get in touch with your inner party animal or zero in on something cultural once in awhile, there are many opportunities to do so in the nearby city of Philadelphia. If getting a head start on your summer tan is more your speed, then you'll soon learn the quickest routes to the Jersey shore. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moorestown-Lenola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.