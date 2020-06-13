/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millville, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
600 Pine Street 1
600 E Pine St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom house - (RLNE5763307)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
209 E Oak St
209 East Oak Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Three bedroom, single-family house - (RLNE4980396)
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
401 CEDAR STREET
401 Cedar Street, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1113 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 baths totally renovated. Spacious fenced backyard with deck. Rental 1 1/2 months security deposit required, plus first month rent. No petsSubject to application, credit and background check.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
508 Dock Street 1
508 Dock St, Millville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
- (RLNE5657591)
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1011 CHURCH STREET
1011 Church Street, Millville, NJ
Freshly painted spacious four bed one bath. Laundry is on main floor. large kitchen, separate dining room. One bedroom is downstairs and the rest on second floor. Rental application is required before any showings.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
520 IRVING AVENUE
520 Irving Avenue, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit is available for rent. This property offers spacious rooms, large yard (landlord takes care of lawn), plenty of parking, high efficiency heater and much more. Conveniently located close to Rt 55.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
27 S Woodruff Road
27 South Woodruff Road, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bedroom 1/2 double in Upper Deerfield Township. This property features a living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large family room and a cooks kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
859 GEORGE LANE
859 George Lane, Vineland, NJ
Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
258 WALNUT STREET
258 Walnut Street, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Twin double with porch features refinished living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms and a bath. It also has a fenced in yard with a shed. Must meet income requirements and a completed background check.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
7 CENTER LANE
7 Center Lane, Cumberland County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1032 sqft
Country living at its finest. This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher features a finished basement and a 2 car garage. Appliances supplied are as is and the responsibility of the tenant. This property has a washer and dryer but there is a $35.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
104 South Ave
104 South Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home for Rent in Bridgeton NJ $1350 - Welcome to this cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home has been freshly painted and updated and is ready for you to move in. The living room is cozy and inviting as you enter the home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
34 FRANKLIN STREET
34 Franklin Street, Cedarville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
Two Story Home located on quiet street in the center of town situated on 74x305 lot. Features include 3 BRs/1 Bath, LR, DR, E-I Kitchen with breakfast nook & bar, garage, huge partially fenced yard and two driveways.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
87 LINCOLN STREET
87 Lincoln Street, Bridgeton, NJ
Large single family home with a extra lot, this is a rare find ! Bathroom and laundry on the main floor along with an oversized living room, main floor bedroom, sun porch and dining room.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
30 S Giles St
30 South Giles Street, Bridgeton, NJ
4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
62 CHURCH STREET
62 Church St, Bridgeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Renovated half double on a quiet street. Owner will consider pets. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn maintenance and snow removal. Rental applications must be filled out before any showings. Credit/Background is required.
