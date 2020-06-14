All apartments in Millville
Find more places like 17 E Powell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millville, NJ
/
17 E Powell St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

17 E Powell St

17 East Powell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Millville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17 East Powell Street, Millville, NJ 08332

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious House in center of MillVille, NJ-08332 - Property Id: 300821

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300821
Property Id 300821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 E Powell St have any available units?
17 E Powell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millville, NJ.
What amenities does 17 E Powell St have?
Some of 17 E Powell St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 E Powell St currently offering any rent specials?
17 E Powell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 E Powell St pet-friendly?
No, 17 E Powell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millville.
Does 17 E Powell St offer parking?
No, 17 E Powell St does not offer parking.
Does 17 E Powell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 E Powell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 E Powell St have a pool?
No, 17 E Powell St does not have a pool.
Does 17 E Powell St have accessible units?
No, 17 E Powell St does not have accessible units.
Does 17 E Powell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 E Powell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 E Powell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 E Powell St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Millville 2 Bedrooms
Millville 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DEDover, DECamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJ
Bear, DELindenwold, NJNew Castle, DECollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBlackwood, NJClaymont, DE
Palmyra, NJProspect Park, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJMedia, PABoothwyn, PABeckett, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Wesley College