Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Millville
Find more places like 17 E Powell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Millville, NJ
/
17 E Powell St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17 E Powell St
17 East Powell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Millville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
17 East Powell Street, Millville, NJ 08332
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious House in center of MillVille, NJ-08332 - Property Id: 300821
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300821
Property Id 300821
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5856960)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 E Powell St have any available units?
17 E Powell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Millville, NJ
.
What amenities does 17 E Powell St have?
Some of 17 E Powell St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17 E Powell St currently offering any rent specials?
17 E Powell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 E Powell St pet-friendly?
No, 17 E Powell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Millville
.
Does 17 E Powell St offer parking?
No, 17 E Powell St does not offer parking.
Does 17 E Powell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 E Powell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 E Powell St have a pool?
No, 17 E Powell St does not have a pool.
Does 17 E Powell St have accessible units?
No, 17 E Powell St does not have accessible units.
Does 17 E Powell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 E Powell St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 E Powell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 E Powell St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Millville 2 Bedrooms
Millville 3 Bedrooms
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PA
Wilmington, DE
Dover, DE
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Vineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Williamstown, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Bear, DE
Lindenwold, NJ
New Castle, DE
Collingswood, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJ
Bellmawr, NJ
Somers Point, NJ
Broomall, PA
Woodbury, NJ
Blackwood, NJ
Claymont, DE
Palmyra, NJ
Prospect Park, PA
Pennsville, NJ
Yeadon, PA
Greentree, NJ
Echelon, NJ
Media, PA
Boothwyn, PA
Beckett, NJ
Pitman, NJ
Audubon, NJ
Runnemede, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Wesley College